Consumer Reports: Top five signs you need a new grill

Consumer Reports says there are at least 5 signs for when you should replace parts or buy a new grill.
Consumer Reports says there are at least 5 signs for when you should replace parts or buy a new grill.(Consumer Reports)
By Consumer Reports and Gary Harper
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Whether you’re a year-round griller or more of a seasonal barbecue griller, now is a good time to take a look under the hood, so to speak. Even if you keep it clean and covered, grills don’t last forever. So when is it time for a new one? Consumer Reports reveals five signs it may be time to replace your grill.

  1. A firebox that’s cracked or rusted through. Not only is it not going to cook well, but it’s also unsafe. Consumer Reports says there really is no fix for a damaged firebox. You’ll need to replace your grill.
  2. If a burner is pumping out uneven or yellow flames. That means there’s a clog and your grill isn’t getting as hot as it could. Clean the holes in the burner tubes with a toothpick. If the flames go back to blue, it’s fixed. If not, you can try new burners.
  3. Grates that are flaking or cracked. Flaking grates need to be replaced because flakes can actually break off and get into your food.
  4. Cracked hoses and connectors. If you’ve got a leaking or cracked hose, replace it immediately. The last thing you want is a gas leak near an open flame.
  5. An iffy ignitor. An igniter is a part you want to replace immediately when it starts to falter because gas can build up inside the grill.

If you decide your grill needs replacing, Consumer Reports has tested more than 500 models. A couple of standouts for price and performance are the Even Embers GAS8560AS, starting around $400 and the Cuisinart 5 Burners Dual Fuel GAS2556AS (Walmart), starting around $500.

Consumer Reports says when cleaning your grill, don’t use a wire grill brush because the small sharp bristles can break off, stick to the grates and then to your food and accidentally be swallowed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

