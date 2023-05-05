City of Phoenix hiring overnight park rangers as cleanup plans for ‘The Zone’ gets underway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the City of Phoenix plans to close one block of camping in the downtown homeless encampment known as ‘The Zone’ this month, the city has decided to hire 14 overnight park rangers to patrol city parks. This is the first time the City of Phoenix will hire Park Rangers for this effort. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, there were many questions about how these new positions would work.

Safety in city parks became a priority for the city and residents after a body was found in the lake at Cortez Park last October. This unveiled a high number of illegal activity and rule violations taking place in Phoenix parks, and it lead to the overnight security pilot program being implemented. The program was approved for 12 parks and is set to end in July. District 1 Councilwoman, Ann O’Brien, said she’s seen a noticeable improvement with overnight security in place. However, she has concerns about taking steps backward as ‘The Zone’s’ cleanup gets underway.

“I can tell you there’s concerns as we clean up the downtown area that there’s a huge fear in our other districts about displacement,” Councilwoman O’Brien said.

How will these park ranger positions work?

14 Park Rangers would patrol 180 parks

They would undergo the same training to be Urban Flatland Park Rangers

Rangers will protect and preserve Phoenix’s parks

Rangers will be able to issue trespassing notices and citations

Phoenix Parks Director, Cynthia Aguilar, told the council the third shift rangers would use the same data program that informs them of activity and what’s going on in the parks throughout the day to monitor those reports overnight. “We continue to look at data that drives us to certain parks based on number of ranger visits, trespass notices issued, citations issued, so we will continue to use that system to help us know which parks are in the greatest need,” Aguilar said.

Part of that cleaning involves asking the homeless residents to pick up and move to community shelters and drug treatment or other resources if needed.

A question O’Brien had was whether 14 park rangers be able to protect 180 parks. As the overnight security contract prepares to end soon, Aguilar proposed extending that contract, but it would require extra funding. “If it was the council’s direction to continue security services beyond that trial period, we would need additional funding for that to happen,” Aguilar said, “based on the provider we currently use those numbers are approximately $1.1 million annually to continue those services.”

Another big concern was the time between hiring the third shift rangers and the overnight security pilot program ending. With the budget being made available in June and the pilot program ending in July, a few council members were worried about a lack of overlap in protection.

On top of possibly extending the overnight security contract, City Manager Jeff Barton said they can make those contracts “as needed.” He also said they can work with other departments to get ahead of recruiting. “The other thing that we can do is also work with HR early,” he said. “To make sure those positions are filled, to make those park ranger positions get recruited earlier than waiting until July 1st, and that way, we can have them up and running so that there isn’t this gap between them.”

The new positions are being funded through the City Manager’s trial budget. The city will finalize the entire budget on May 16 and will start hiring third-shift park rangers immediately after.

