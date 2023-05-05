110 ° Day Contest
Authorities identify man suspected of starting Molino 2 Fire

Authorities are looking for this man who may have started the Molino 2 Fire while target shooting in the area.
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (13 News) - Authorities announced on Thursday they have identified and located the man suspected of starting the Molino 2 Wildfire near Tucson. Coronado National Forest officials said he was later interviewed. The case has been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors to decide if he’s charged. His name has not been released.

The fire started Sunday and resulted in the closure of the Catalina Highway in the Santa Catalina Ranger District, Coronado National Forest. Surveillance video showed the man shooting illegal shotgun rounds and the start of the wildfire.

Coronado National Forest officials issued a statement saying, “Coronado National Forest managers and Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations express their appreciation to the members of the public who provided multiple timely and actionable tips about the identity of the suspect who started the Molino 2 Wildfire. Thanks to this additional information investigators were able to properly identify, locate, and interview the responsible individual. The case has now been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

