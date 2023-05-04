Yavapai County experiencing paramedic shortage, seeing longer response times

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) is dealing with a shortage of paramedics in Yavapai County. The Fire Chief, Scott Freitag, said this comes after multiple years of not having enough ambulances in the area. Freitag explained CAFMA is ‘being held hostage by the state’ as they are not allowed to operate its own ambulances.

He said CAFMA has worked with LifeLine Ambulance for about eight years, which had an ambulance shortage. However, the parent company, Global Medical Response, has added more units in the past year. “But they’re mainly Basic Life Support for EMT level. So probably 95% of the time, we’re getting a basic life support unit even when the call was for advanced life support or advanced care,” said Freitag.

He said advance life support calls require a paramedic but added that LifeLine Ambulance can’t always provide one. Therefore, CAFMA sends its own paramedic.

John Valentine, with LifeLine Ambulance, said the problem is a nationwide shortage of paramedics that started before the pandemic when people began to lose interest in the field. Then during the pandemic, he said more people left the line of work. “We would love to put a paramedic in a truck and provide that on every call,” said Valentine.

However, Valentine explained not every 911 call requires a paramedic. “The state requires that you have at least two EMTs, or an EMT and a paramedic, or two paramedics on the unit at all times,” said Valentine. He said an EMT is always provided. “We’ve chosen to not really complain about the problem, but really try to find a solution to the problem,” said Valentine.

He explained the company started a program called, Earn While You Learn that pays and trains civilians as EMTs in 10 weeks. They’ve trained nearly 80 EMTs in the area. Valentine said 12 paramedics will be preparing to graduate soon, and six will follow a few months later. “We’re gonna continue to put our foot on the gas on building our own, I’m gonna call them, homegrown paramedics in the area and really support our staff in furthering our education in our organization,” said Valentine.

Freitag said they don’t plan on working with LifeLine Ambulance for long. He said CAFMA has applied for a Certificate of Necessity (CON) from the State of Arizona to use its own ambulances. The application is still pending. Freitag says it has two rescue vehicles that are not considered ambulances. However, with the CON, they would be able to use them.

He mentioned LifeLine was the only certificate holder in the area for a while, but since 2019, CAFMA began working with Priority Ambulance under contract. Freitag said Priority Ambulance also struggles to provide a paramedic at all times. However, they are using some of their nurses to work in the field under medical direction to act as paramedics. CAFMA plans to continue working with Priority Ambulance if it receives the CON.

Valentine said CAFMA was never under contract with LifeLine Ambulance, but they did offer the option to Freitag. Valentine explained they would have been able to help CAFMA pursue a CON under a partnership like CAFMA plans on doing now with Priority Ambulance. For now, Freitag said both ambulance companies are billed if CAFMA needs to send its own paramedic for a call.

He said CAFMA had billed LifeLine Ambulance over $618,000 for the past five months. He explained they believe the company is violating the Arizona Gift Clause by using their resources to supplement their personnel shortages. Freitag said the clauses state governmental entities cannot subsidize private companies and are required to charge a market rate for services provided.

Valentine said he couldn’t comment on the bill but did say the company does have the ability to intervene with CAFMA’s CON application if a hearing is set.

