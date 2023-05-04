110 ° Day Contest
Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

