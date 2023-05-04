5 people hurt in crash involving work truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving a work truck in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, which is north of McDowell Road. Firefighters say a woman was thrown from the car. She is in the hospital, fighting for her life. Three girls and a man were also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. A police investigation is underway.

Road closure in place for 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.



Officers are on scene investigating a serious accident. pic.twitter.com/mk5pClEms4 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 4, 2023

