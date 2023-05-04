110 ° Day Contest
WESD agrees to resume accepting Arizona Christian University student-teachers

The two sides have been in a heated battle for roughly two months.
The two sides have been in a heated battle for roughly two months.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Turmoil between a religious college and a West Valley school district has ended. On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Elementary School District school board voted to allow Arizona Christian University students to teach once again at schools two months after its initial decision to cut ties. In addition, the two sides decided to settle and the district agreed to pay the Christian university $25,000 in attorney fees. “At a time when a critical shortage of qualified, caring teachers exists, the Washington Elementary School District board did the right thing by prioritizing the needs of elementary school children and agreeing to partner once again with ACU’s student-teachers,” said David Cortman, a lawyer for ACU said in a statement.

The news comes after Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys for the university sued district officials on March 9 for “unlawfully cutting ties because of religious beliefs.” The two sides had worked together for 11 years, and university students were allowed to teach and shadow other teachers. However, on Feb. 23, the district abruptly stopped working with the college, saying its values didn’t align with the university’s. WESD officials claimed the university required students and staff to sign a statement of faith that has anti-LGBTQ principles. ACU lawyers claimed the district’s termination of the relationship violated constitutional freedoms.

On April 11, ACU attorneys asked a federal judge to grant an immediate injuction requiring the district to accept the student-teachers for one more year.

