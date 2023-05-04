Waymo robotaxis expands service to cover most of central Phoenix and East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The future is now. You now have another option for longer autonomous rideshare rides around central Phoenix and several popular East Valley communities.

Self-driving rideshare company Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, just announced that it is expanding to cover 180 square miles of metro Phoenix. Waymo says it’s the largest contiguous AV service area in the world. According to the Associated Press, Waymo’s robotaxis now cover four times more territory than when they began giving rides to fare-paying passengers in the Phoenix area in late 2020.

In an announcement made Thursday morning, the Waymo One Ride-hailing service now covers nearly all of central Phoenix, south Scottsdale, nearly all of Tempe, and the vast majority of Chandler west of Country Club Drive. Due to popular demand, the company is also adding a second pick-up and drop-off location at the 24th St SkyTrain Station.

Waymo says the company is currently servicing 10,000 trips every week between its operations in Phoenix and San Francisco. With this expansion, executives hope to scale ridership by nearly 10-fold within the next year.

Waymo, which began as a secret project within Google more than a decade ago, is now hoping to carry that momentum into San Francisco, one of the most densely populated cities the U.S. that is also renowned for hilly roads and frequent fog that can flummox driverless vehicles.

Although Waymo has encountered problems both with San Francisco’s weather and unexpected stops that have blocked traffic, it’s continuing to test its robotaxis throughout the city at all times of the day by providing free rides to its employees and volunteers called “trusted testers.”

“There are clearly additional learnings that we are responding to,” Waymo’s chief product officer Saswat Panigrahi said of the various problems that Waymo has encountered in San Francisco.

The Mountain View, California, company is seeking approval from California regulators so its robotaxis can start charging fares for rides — something Cruise, a rival driverless service owned by General Motors, has been doing since last June, but only in parts of San Francisco during nighttime hours.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.