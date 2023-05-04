110 ° Day Contest
UPS driver sweeps porch for pregnant woman in Gilbert

"Thank you for making me smile and teaching my daughter a valuable lesson about doing good deeds," a woman named Whitney wrote on social media.
By Tess Rafols
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert woman who’s anxiously awaiting the delivery of her next child got quite the surprise from a UPS delivery driver. And she was so touched by his act of kindness that she posted about it on social media.

Whitney Smith shared a photo on Facebook, writing how she’s so grateful for amazing people in the community. She says she was sitting on her front porch, nine months pregnant, and watching her six-year-old daughter play outside. She noticed how much dust and pollen was gathering on the porch and told her little girl that she would pay her a few bucks if she helped clean it off.

“Then like an angel, this amazing UPS employee walked by, handed her his parcel, took the broom from her hands, and proceeded to sweep our whole porch in the blink of an eye,” Whitney wrote. The post already has more than 3,000 likes!

At the time, Whitney didn’t get the UPS driver’s name. But thanks to social media and some 150 comments, Whitney found out his name is Scott Bolmer McKee. Her post went on to say, “Thank you for making me smile and teaching my daughter a valuable lesson about doing good deeds!”

Whitney says his kindness was unexpected and out of the blue, and that people like him deserve all the recognition. We couldn’t agree more!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

