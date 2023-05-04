Unseasonably cool Thursday across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunny skies and breezy conditions with a high of 80 degrees in the Valley today. That’s about ten degrees below normal for this time of year and marks our coolest day this week.

10-15 mile per hour winds can be expected in the Valley today, but stronger winds are on tap for the high country of our state where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 9am to 6pm today. Sustained winds out of the south of 20 to 30 miles per hour could gust to 50 miles per hour.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the mountains of our state as well both today and tomorrow.

The Valley will stay dry and sunny, with temperatures slowly warming the next few days, but staying below average in the 80s. Look for a highs in the low 80s Friday, mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.