Phoenix area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The owners of the once popular East Valley restaurant Teakwoods Bar Tavern and Grill are going to jail and have to pay back around a combined $3 million in fines and fees for tax evasion. The two owners, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, ran the scheme from 2013 to 2019, according to an Arizona Department of Revenue press release.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Krotonsky to prison for one and a half years, while Sturdivant received nine months in Maricopa County Jail. Both will have supervised probation for seven years after they get out. Krotonsky will have to pay back nearly $2 million and Sturdivant will have to pay back over $1 million.

According to the release, Krotonsky and Sturdivant withheld money meant to pay income tax from employees but never sent the money to the state when they filed their taxes. The employees didn’t know what their bosses were doing. The release also says the two were pocketing sales tax from their customers.

The two were indicted on Nov. 22, 2021, and had trials throughout 2022. They recently agreed to a plea deal and were handed their sentence.

