110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix area restaurant owners to pay $3M, go to jail for tax evasion

Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay...
Former owners of Teakwoods Tavern & Grill, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, have to pay back around a combined $3 million for tax evasion.(Teakwoods)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The owners of the once popular East Valley restaurant Teakwoods Bar Tavern and Grill are going to jail and have to pay back around a combined $3 million in fines and fees for tax evasion. The two owners, George Krotonsky and Aubrey Sturdivant, ran the scheme from 2013 to 2019, according to an Arizona Department of Revenue press release.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Krotonsky to prison for one and a half years, while Sturdivant received nine months in Maricopa County Jail. Both will have supervised probation for seven years after they get out. Krotonsky will have to pay back nearly $2 million and Sturdivant will have to pay back over $1 million.

According to the release, Krotonsky and Sturdivant withheld money meant to pay income tax from employees but never sent the money to the state when they filed their taxes. The employees didn’t know what their bosses were doing. The release also says the two were pocketing sales tax from their customers.

The two were indicted on Nov. 22, 2021, and had trials throughout 2022. They recently agreed to a plea deal and were handed their sentence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different

Latest News

Police said Rock shot at the helicopter 26 times.
New video shows man shooting at Phoenix police helicopter after bank robbery
Mesa Police is among several agencies involved in the DUI task force.
Phoenix area police departments prepared to stop drunk drivers on Cinco De Mayo
Arizona has some unique laws when it comes to newborn screenings, and some parents are upset.
Newborn screenings: how does Arizona rank?
New PD video shows armed robber shooting at Phoenix helicopter