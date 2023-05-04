Phoenix area police departments prepared to stop drunk drivers on Cinco De Mayo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley-wide task force on the roads and freeways is looking to stop impaired drivers ahead of Cinco De Mayo parties. Police from several agencies are teaming up, urging you to get a ride, not a DUI. Drunk driving is already a problem in Arizona. The state ranks eighth in the country in DUI deaths, seeing a 43% increase from 2020 to 2021. “We want people to go out and have a good time but do it safely,” said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas.

Mesa Police is among several agencies involved in the DUI task force. They will be keying in on different parts of the Valley starting Thursday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. until Saturday. A first-time DUI can land you in jail for at least 10 days, a fine close to $1,300, and install an ignition interlock device. “And that’s if nothing happens and that’s if you don’t hurt anybody,” said Encinas. It can all be avoided if you don’t drink and drive. “Just don’t do it, get a sober driver,” said Encinas.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.