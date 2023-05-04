110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Parents’ feud leads to shooting in school parking lot, police say

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the International Academy of Flint. Police say it...
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the International Academy of Flint. Police say it stemmed from a feud between two parents.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 27-year-old woman is facing three felony counts related to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Michigan school while parents were picking up their children.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the International Academy of Flint, WNEM reports. It stemmed from a feud between two parents, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

The suspect was identified by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office as 27-year-old Chandra Cole-Weekly. She is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm in a weapon-free school zone.

Cole-Weekly is accused of shooting and injuring a 30-year-old woman with whom she’s been in an ongoing argument since January “over allegations of a potential criminal matter,” according to the prosecutor’s office, who cited police investigative reports.

Surveillance video of the school parking lot shows the victim approach the passenger side of Cole-Weekly’s car and throw an unknown liquid at the front window, the prosecutor’s office said. The video then shows glass breaking from the window, and the victim gets back in her car and slowly drives away.

Police were dispatched to both the school, where they found Cole-Weekly in the parking lot in her car, and to a nearby business, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center and then to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was originally listed in critical condition but was updated to good condition Wednesday.

Cole-Weekly was arrested at the scene, and a firearm found in her vehicle was secured, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“This was a dangerous situation involving the discharge of a firearm in a school parking lot,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “While we are very thankful nobody else was injured, the sad truth is that a woman remains in treatment for a gunshot wound.”

Cole-Weekly will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

Yavapai County dealing with paramedic shortage
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Video from the scene showed smoke damage but no extensive or severely damaged exteriors.
Baby badly burned, 2 other family members hurt in early morning house fire in Phoenix
House fire leaves baby badly burned, 2 others hurt in Phoenix