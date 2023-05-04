Man dead after being hit by truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the collision near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road and found a man injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police haven’t identified him.

Investigators say the truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if the man was in a crosswalk. East and west traffic along Baseline Road will be closed as the investigation continues.

