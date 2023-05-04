110 ° Day Contest
LiveNation’s $25 ticket offer returns for summer; here’s who is performing in Phoenix

Another unforgettable summer of concerts is in store for Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — LiveNation’s popular Concert Week is back for another summer, offering tickets to more than 3,800 shows for an all-in price of just $25.

Many of your favorite artists performing in Phoenix are offered up this year, and this offer isn’t just limited to lawn seats at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater but also at venues with seating, such as Arizona Financial Theatre, Desert Diamond Arena, and Footprint Center.

Here are just some of the big names performing in the Valley of the Sun that qualify:

  • Alejandro Fernandez
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Big Time Rush
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard
  • Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
  • Young the Giant with Milk Chance
  • Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short
  • Shania Twain
  • Janet Jackson

Tickets go on presale on May 9, while Concert Week officially kicks off on May 10. For more information, click/tap here. A full list of participating shows will be released on May 10.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

