LiveNation’s $25 ticket offer returns for summer; here’s who is performing in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — LiveNation’s popular Concert Week is back for another summer, offering tickets to more than 3,800 shows for an all-in price of just $25.

Many of your favorite artists performing in Phoenix are offered up this year, and this offer isn’t just limited to lawn seats at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater but also at venues with seating, such as Arizona Financial Theatre, Desert Diamond Arena, and Footprint Center.

Here are just some of the big names performing in the Valley of the Sun that qualify:

Alejandro Fernandez

5 Seconds of Summer

Big Time Rush

Fall Out Boy

Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Young the Giant with Milk Chance

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short

Shania Twain

Janet Jackson

Tickets go on presale on May 9, while Concert Week officially kicks off on May 10. For more information, click/tap here. A full list of participating shows will be released on May 10.

