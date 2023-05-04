Here’s a look at the schedule for the 2023 Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s time for Phoenix Mercury fans to mark their calendars because the schedule is out for the 2023 season. The three-time champions are hoping to add another chip this year. Also new this year, all non-nationally televised games will be available over the air and streamed online thanks to a partnership with Arizona’s Family and the Mercury. That means 28 regular season games are eligible to be on stations 3TV (KTVK) and Arizona’s Family 44 (KPHE). Nearly 2.8 million households across all three of Arizona’s media markets can see the action live without paying for cable or a subscription.

KTVK (3TV) will air a total of 13 Mercury regular season games and all available post-season games, with remaining regular season games airing on KPHE (AzFSN)

Mercury’s first two games of the season are expected to be extra special since they’ll be the first games Brittney Griner will play on the road and then at home in the WNBA since she was wrongly detained and released in Russia. May 19 will mark her return to the league against the Sparks in Los Angeles. Then, Griner will make her home debut on May 21 against the Chicago Sky. Those games will be on ESPN. The first game on 3TV and Arizona’s Family 44 will be on May 25. Below is a look at the full schedule:

