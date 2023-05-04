Grand Canyon South Rim improvement projects begin soon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Construction on upgrades in the Grand Canyon National Park will begin soon and officials held several meetings this week to inform the public about them. There are three closely related projects planned. All are meant to support one another.

Replace an APS Power Substation

In 1995, a general management plan identified that the current substation should be moved to a nearby location. The closing of the old station and opening the new one would fulfill part of this plan after almost 20 years. The new substation, called the Bright Angle Substation, also means improvements in energy storage and distribution. The new equipment will expand the station’s power and supply energy to future EV charging stations, including ones for electric shuttle buses.

APS will be heading to the site next week and construction will start during the week of May 15.

The Helicopter Base

Being in the Grand Canyon means the fastest transportation is by air, which is why there will be a base for helicopters. The biggest impact on residents would be the traffic pattern and speed changes along state Route 64, which could include a temporary traffic control signal on the highway and Center Road and a lower speed limit north and south of the construction entrances. The base will also help to support the construction of the new transcanyon waterline.

Transcanyon Waterline

The construction intends to replace the current 12.5-mile-long waterline with a new one with modern water distribution systems at Phantom Ranch and Havasupain Gardens. The contract was given to Stronghold Engineering, a California-based company, for the cost of almost $208 million. The construction will also include a water treatment plant at Phantom Ranch.

Officials expect increased traffic due to construction in multiple areas of the South Rim, more helicopter flights and area and trail closures starting in 2024. Water conservation measures or boil water notices could also be sent out as the change over from the old line to the new one occurs.

The latest for the construction of the waterline to begin is three and a half years, by Oct. 31, 2026.

