Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May, 3, 2023:

Chennai Fusion Grill - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

Food debris and grease around cutting boards

Tomato sauces not cooling properly

Employee not washing hands properly

The MacIntosh - 2119 E Camelback Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Metal juicer heavily chipped

Raw fish not kept at proper temperature

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Employee carrying dirty customer plate then not washing up

Pizzeria Bianco - 4743 N 20th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee handling bread with bare hands

Raw eggs stored over mustard

Employee drinks next to clean dishes

Rice pudding and whipped cream not kept cold enough

PF Chang’s China Bistro - 3255 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

Spray bottle stored above ice cream

Employees not washing hands properly

Cooked rice not stored hot enough

Rice kept past discard time

Thai House Restaurant - 1155 S Power Road, Mesa

4 violations

Lettuce not kept cold enough

Raw shrimp stored over bell peppers

Bacterial growth in soda nozzles

Knives and utensils not cleaned enough

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Long Wongs - 1272 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Casa Reynosa - 3138 S Mill Ave, Tempe

El Mirage Bar and Grill - 11201 N El Mirage Road, El Mirage

Water & Ice - 3544 E. Southern Ave, Mesa

DJ’s of Scottsdale - 7320 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Carolina’s Mexican Food - 1202 E. Mohave Street, Phoenix

