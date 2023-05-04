Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations

A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this week's Dirty Dining list.
By Jason Barry
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May, 3, 2023:

Chennai Fusion Grill - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

  • Food debris and grease around cutting boards
  • Tomato sauces not cooling properly
  • Employee not washing hands properly

The MacIntosh - 2119 E Camelback Road, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Metal juicer heavily chipped
  • Raw fish not kept at proper temperature
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Employee carrying dirty customer plate then not washing up

Pizzeria Bianco - 4743 N 20th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee handling bread with bare hands
  • Raw eggs stored over mustard
  • Employee drinks next to clean dishes
  • Rice pudding and whipped cream not kept cold enough

PF Chang’s China Bistro - 3255 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

  • Spray bottle stored above ice cream
  • Employees not washing hands properly
  • Cooked rice not stored hot enough
  • Rice kept past discard time

Thai House Restaurant - 1155 S Power Road, Mesa

4 violations

  • Lettuce not kept cold enough
  • Raw shrimp stored over bell peppers
  • Bacterial growth in soda nozzles
  • Knives and utensils not cleaned enough

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Long Wongs - 1272 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Casa Reynosa - 3138 S Mill Ave, Tempe

El Mirage Bar and Grill - 11201 N El Mirage Road, El Mirage

Water & Ice - 3544 E. Southern Ave, Mesa

DJ’s of Scottsdale - 7320 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Carolina’s Mexican Food - 1202 E. Mohave Street, Phoenix

