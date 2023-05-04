110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ASU student is a quadruple threat, graduating with four degrees

Andrea Chavez is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy, political science, global studies and French — all in just four years.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s graduation season and one standout Arizona State University student will have to turn her tassel four times. That’s right! She is graduating with four bachelor’s degrees — philosophy, political science, global studies, and French.

Andrea Chavez started off as a global studies major at ASU’s School of Politics and Global Studies, but her interests in other subjects were soon piqued. “Very quickly, I found my interest in philosophy and political science,” Chavez said. “So, I asked my advisor if I could do the three, and she was very supportive. So, I always accredit that to ASU for being so supportive. They let me do the three, and I always wanted to learn a language, so I took French classes — and it was these intensive French classes through Zoom — but I actually loved it so much.”

She asked ASU if she could also add French and she said they were very supportive once again. After four years, she is finally graduating. She said she’s interested in attending law school at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) but first, she is going to take a gap year for a fellowship in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

ASU student graduating as a quadruple major in just four years
Bill Chalmers calls himself a survivor of a system that left him bankrupt.
‘They took away everything I had:’ Arizona man pushes for probate reform
“Thank you for making me smile and teaching my daughter a valuable lesson about doing good...
UPS driver sweeps porch for pregnant woman in Gilbert
UPS driver sweeps porch for pregnant Gilbert woman