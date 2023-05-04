ASU student is a quadruple threat, graduating with four degrees

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s graduation season and one standout Arizona State University student will have to turn her tassel four times. That’s right! She is graduating with four bachelor’s degrees — philosophy, political science, global studies, and French.

Andrea Chavez started off as a global studies major at ASU’s School of Politics and Global Studies, but her interests in other subjects were soon piqued. “Very quickly, I found my interest in philosophy and political science,” Chavez said. “So, I asked my advisor if I could do the three, and she was very supportive. So, I always accredit that to ASU for being so supportive. They let me do the three, and I always wanted to learn a language, so I took French classes — and it was these intensive French classes through Zoom — but I actually loved it so much.”

She asked ASU if she could also add French and she said they were very supportive once again. After four years, she is finally graduating. She said she’s interested in attending law school at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) but first, she is going to take a gap year for a fellowship in Washington, D.C.

