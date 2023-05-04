Arizona lawmakers urged to pass bill improving security at religious sanctuaries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The number of violent incidents at sanctuaries across the country has caught the attention of religious leaders in Arizona. Aubrey Barnwell is the pastor of the First New Life Church in Phoenix. He said that churchgoers shouldn’t have to look over their shoulders or be worried about safety when they come to services on Sunday. “It impacts the congregation, because now you are looking around trying to make sure you are in a safe place,” said Barnwell. “It put everyone on edge.”

To help protect congregations across the state, Arizona lawmakers are considering a bill, SB 1713, that would provide $5 million in funding to enhance security at churches, temples and mosques. Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman is president of the Greater Phoenix Board of Rabbis. She’s helped lead the push to provide more security funding for religious groups. She said if the bill passes, religious institutions would be eligible for up to $100,000 each. “It definitely means things like extra cameras,” said Sharfman. “It could be more physical changes to how one accesses our different buildings.”

It’s possible the money could also be used to provide off-duty police officers at Sunday services and high holidays. The federal government has provided funds to religious groups for additional security, but the program has presented challenges for smaller religious groups that can’t afford to put up the money needed for added security.

Pastor Barnwell said the state funding program would help smaller churches and religious groups the most because they’re the ones unable to afford additional security. “This bill will help to provide the things that will help people feel secure and feel like its a place of peace and security, a place of refuge,” said Barnwell.

SB 1713 has been rolled into the state budget process. Barnwell is hopeful it will pass when the final budget is approved.

