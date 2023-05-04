110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

One worker is missing and four were injured after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing...
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1,...
Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury