80′s still hanging around!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The force of cool weather on this 4th of May was strong, as highs across the Valley and the state were well below average. Still, very windy across Northern Arizona, with a Wind Advisory in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. Wind gusts over 40 mph have been common in this area. Here in the Valley, wind gusts are not forecasted to settle down until after sunset. Light, widely scattered showers are still possible in the northwest corner of the state through tonight. In the Valley, expect mostly clear skies and breezy conditions with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Still unseasonably cool on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

The first weekend of May will be cooler than average, with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies and a few highs with clouds on and off. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and approaching 90 degrees by Sunday. The Kentucky Derby forecast on Saturday in Louisville calls for a chance of rain with highs in the 70s. Here in the Valley, next week will keep dry and mostly sunny conditions with highs in the low 90s close to the seasonal average for this time of the year.

