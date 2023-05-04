110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

30 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (May 2023)

Dozens of Arizona children are hoping to find loving homes.
Dozens of Arizona children are hoping to find loving homes.(The Children's Heart Gallery/Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 30 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
The person has dark complexion and may have information related to the case, police say.
VIDEO: Person of interest wanted after woman found dead on popular Phoenix trail
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different

Latest News

“Thank you for making me smile and teaching my daughter a valuable lesson about doing good...
UPS driver sweeps porch for pregnant woman in Gilbert
UPS driver sweeps porch for pregnant Gilbert woman
Delicious pizza pies at "Slices on Mill" including "the Arizona!"
Employees buy longtime Tempe pizza joint Slices on Mill