2 men arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in Laveen early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called out to an injury person call near 52nd Avenue and Beautiful Lane, near Baseline Road at around 2:15 a.m. When they arrive,d they found a man lying on the sidewalk who had been stabbed. He was later identified as 27-year-old Leevatoh Keetso Paramedics then arrived and rushed the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were later able to use surveillance video from nearby to identify two male suspects from a house close by. Five people inside were detained and after a search warrant was conducted, homicide units identified 19-year-old Trevion Wright as the murder suspect. Authorities also believe that 26-year-old Taylor Gordon was the one seen carrying the victim from the scene. Both have since been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

