110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 men arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Laveen

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Ave. and Indian School Rd.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in Laveen early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called out to an injury person call near 52nd Avenue and Beautiful Lane, near Baseline Road at around 2:15 a.m. When they arrive,d they found a man lying on the sidewalk who had been stabbed. He was later identified as 27-year-old Leevatoh Keetso Paramedics then arrived and rushed the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives were later able to use surveillance video from nearby to identify two male suspects from a house close by. Five people inside were detained and after a search warrant was conducted, homicide units identified 19-year-old Trevion Wright as the murder suspect. Authorities also believe that 26-year-old Taylor Gordon was the one seen carrying the victim from the scene. Both have since been booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs

Latest News

Newborn screenings: how Arizona ranks
Arizona has some unique laws when it comes to newborn screenings, and some parents are upset.
Newborn screenings: how does Arizona rank?
A well-known Phoenix pizzeria and a favorite Asian restaurant were among eateries on this...
Chandler PF Chang’s, Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix hit with health code violations
Popular Phoenix pizzeria, Chandler Asian restaurant hit with health violations