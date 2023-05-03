Windy Wednesday for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny but windy across Arizona today. Valley temperatures peak in the upper 80s today. Winds out of the southeast this morning at 10 to 15 miles per hour, pick up this afternoon out of the south to near 20 miles per hour. Gusty conditions are also expected in the high country today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tomorrow will be our coolest day this week with a Valley high of just 81 degrees. That’s about ten degrees below normal for this time of year. We’ll see more breeziness tomorrow as well, although not as windy as today. There’s a slight chance of light rain and isolated dry thunderstorms in the high country through Saturday. The Valley will stay dry.

Look for sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid 80s over the weekend with a return to low 90s by early next week.

