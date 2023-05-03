Try It With Tess: Mother’s Day 2023
Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mother’s Day is just around the corner:it’s Sunday, May 14th. To help spoil Mom, Tess checked out some luxury gifts to try!
The National Retail Federation announced consumers plan to spend more than 35 billion dollars on Mother’s Day this year, that’s four billion more than last year! Break that down, and that’s an average of $274 each person will spend on Mom.
With the help of Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Uy, here are five luxury gifts worth splurging on as featured on Good Morning Arizona on Tuesday:
- 1. Kim + Ono’s Kimono Robes - Use code GMAZ10 for 10% off until 5/21/23
- 2. Avre’s Sustainable Sneakers
- 3. Beis’ Weekender Bags
- 4. Olive & Cocoa’s Relaxation Spa Crate
- 5. Arome D’Art (home fragrance system)
