110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Try It With Tess: Mother’s Day 2023

Tess Rafols with some more Mother's Day ideas.
By Tess Rafols
Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mother’s Day is just around the corner:it’s Sunday, May 14th. To help spoil Mom, Tess checked out some luxury gifts to try!

The National Retail Federation announced consumers plan to spend more than 35 billion dollars on Mother’s Day this year, that’s four billion more than last year! Break that down, and that’s an average of $274 each person will spend on Mom.

With the help of Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Uy, here are five luxury gifts worth splurging on as featured on Good Morning Arizona on Tuesday:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

An organization in Phoenix is working to give some much-needed assistance to some special...
Soles 2 Souls working to serve those in need in Phoenix
Happy Hour Spots: STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale
Looking for a Mother's Day gift? Check out these luxurious ideas
Gilbert kindergarten teacher surprised with Silver Apple award
Mrs. Barnes is a passionate kindergarten teacher at Quartz Hill Elementary who is Arizona's...
Silver Apple recipient honored for her 30+ years in the classroom