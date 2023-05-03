Truck driver killed in fiery semi crash on I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed in a fiery crash involving a semi that hit an overpass pillar on Interstate 10 in Cochise County.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-10 at milepost 331 near Willcox. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and then collided with a pillar at the State Route 191 overpass. One pillar buckled and the truck caught fire. The driver was killed. Their name has not yet been released.

As of 7:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed at the New Mexico state line. The Arizona Department of Transportation suggests drivers take SR 80 through Douglas and Bisbee and re-enter I-10 at Benson. US 191 is also closed in both directions near the I-10 junction.

ADOT engineers will inspect the bridge to determine when I-10 is safe to reopen. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Here's a photo of infrastructure damage to the US 191 overpass at I-10 near Willcox.



A semi crashed into a pillar which is now buckled.



I-10 WB remains closed. US 191 is also closed prior the I-10 Junction. pic.twitter.com/llJNpWFobr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 3, 2023

