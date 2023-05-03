110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Truck driver killed in fiery semi crash on I-10 near Willcox

A driver was killed when a semi truck slammed into an overpass pillar on I-10 and caught fire...
A driver was killed when a semi truck slammed into an overpass pillar on I-10 and caught fire near Willcox.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person has been killed in a fiery crash involving a semi that hit an overpass pillar on Interstate 10 in Cochise County.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-10 at milepost 331 near Willcox. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and then collided with a pillar at the State Route 191 overpass. One pillar buckled and the truck caught fire. The driver was killed. Their name has not yet been released.

As of 7:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed at the New Mexico state line. The Arizona Department of Transportation suggests drivers take SR 80 through Douglas and Bisbee and re-enter I-10 at Benson. US 191 is also closed in both directions near the I-10 junction.

ADOT engineers will inspect the bridge to determine when I-10 is safe to reopen. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Your water bill could go up as the Valley deals with a historic drought.
How you can weigh in on proposed water rate increases in Phoenix
Video from the scene showed smoke damage but no extensive or severely damaged exteriors.
Baby badly burned, 2 other family members hurt in early morning house fire in Phoenix
Legacy Cares, Inc., which runs the venue formally known as Bell Bank Park, filed Chapter 11...
Legacy Park owners file for bankruptcy; venue is now for sale in Mesa
Company behind Legacy Park in Mesa files for bankruptcy