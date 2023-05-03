Traveling this summer through Sky Harbor? We’ve got some tips

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport has announced that March was its busiest travel season in airport history!

“Historical record-breaking month - 4.6 million travelers come through our airport in March,” said Heather Shelbrack, Communications and Outreach Administrator at the airport. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for some extra time to get through TSA, arrive early and book your parking in advance if you plan to park at the airport.

“Generally it starts to pick up around Memorial Day, through July 4th. Please give yourself some extra time,” Shelbrack said. “You can check security wait times on the homepage of the website so that you know when you come to the airport, you can know about how busy it’s going to be,” Sky Harbor spokesperson Heather Shelbrack said.

Southwest Airlines tells Arizona’s Family it will operate up to 181 flights from Phoenix on certain peak travel days. “You can book your parking on our website. You can also see up-to-the-minute parking availability on how full the garages are, and then you can search for different shops and restaurants with our maps so if you’re looking for tacos or pizza or something special at one of our shops, you can find that,” Shelbrack said.

The program Phoenix Sky Harbor Reserve is a new program that allows travelers to make a reservation within the TSA security checkpoint line. So if you don’t have Pre-Check, make your reservation here up to 6 days before your flight, then when you arrive you can go into a separate line to reduce your wait!

