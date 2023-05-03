110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Soles 2 Souls working to serve those in need in Phoenix

An organization in Phoenix is working to give some much-needed assistance to some special people in our communities.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An organization in Phoenix is working to give some much-needed assistance to some special people in our communities.

Brophy High School students Jake Krotonsky and Andrew Phillips came to Arizona’s Family to talk about their organization. “We saw was a man asking for money and we thought rather than giving him some money...we would go to the nearest shoe store and get him some shoes,” Krotonsky said. “That’s really how we started.” That was 2 years ago!

Phillips said that for him, he’s a devout Christian that wants to help others in need. “The first big event that we had was Arizona Helping Hands come to our shool on a Sunday and give out like 50 pairs of shoes that day,” he said.

Krotonsky said that Brophy has come alongside their nonprofit and helped suggest other organizations in the community to come alongside and partner up. You can learn more about Soles 2 Souls and how you can help here! Know of someone or a group doing good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Soles 2 Souls serving individuals in need in Phoenix
Mrs. Barnes is a passionate kindergarten teacher at Quartz Hill Elementary who is Arizona's...
Silver Apple recipient honored for her 30+ years in the classroom
The award highlights Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who are making an impact in their communities.
Arizona Girl Scouts honored with ‘Gold Award’
Finding Forever: Ashton seeks a loving home