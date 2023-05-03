Soles 2 Souls working to serve those in need in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An organization in Phoenix is working to give some much-needed assistance to some special people in our communities.

Brophy High School students Jake Krotonsky and Andrew Phillips came to Arizona’s Family to talk about their organization. “We saw was a man asking for money and we thought rather than giving him some money...we would go to the nearest shoe store and get him some shoes,” Krotonsky said. “That’s really how we started.” That was 2 years ago!

Phillips said that for him, he’s a devout Christian that wants to help others in need. “The first big event that we had was Arizona Helping Hands come to our shool on a Sunday and give out like 50 pairs of shoes that day,” he said.

Krotonsky said that Brophy has come alongside their nonprofit and helped suggest other organizations in the community to come alongside and partner up. You can learn more about Soles 2 Souls and how you can help here! Know of someone or a group doing good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here.

