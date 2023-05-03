Silver Apple recipient honored for her 30+ years in the classroom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our latest Silver Apple recipient is an all-star kindergarten teacher at Quartz Hill Elementary who has energy for days and loves her students like they’re her own kids!

Mrs. Barnes’ passion is clearly evident the moment you walk into her room. She’s warm, engaging, and dynamic--a teacher any parent would love to lead their child’s classroom. “Kindergarten is unique because they absolutely love learning. They’re so excited every day to come in,” the veteran teacher said.

Arizona’s Family surprised Mrs. Barnes as she was teaching her 23 students about ladybugs. We were joined by Lindsay Roberts, a mother of two twins in Mrs. Barnes’ classroom who nominated her. In her nomination letter, she said, “I was nervous before sending my twins to kindergarten. If only I’d known then that I’d wished we could take Mrs. Barnes with us to first grade!”

She went on to say, “Christine is knowledgeable, nurturing, creative, fun, and dedicated.” During the surprise, Arizona’s Family presented Mrs. Barnes with the award while Roberts read her entire letter. After listening to the kind words, Mrs. Barnes said, “It’s so touching. I just do it naturally, and I know what it’s like to send your babies off to school.”

Our sponsor, Arizona Bank and Trust was also there to present Mrs. Barnes with a $1,000 check. “It’s so full of joy. This is the best job in the world,” Mrs. Barnes proudly stated. Kindergarten is a special grade and it takes a special person to teach it. In nine months’ time, these little ones grow, develop, and learn so much, thanks to teachers like Mrs. Barnes.

“They come in, and they can barely push in their chairs; and by the end, they’re reading and doing all these amazing things...ready to go out into the world,” Mrs. Barnes said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.