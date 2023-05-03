Scottsdale dentist charged with fraud, ID theft facing new accusation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family first exposed Dr. Daniel Gold of Scottsdale Dental Center after police arrested him for a slew of charges, including reportedly stealing personal information from his neighbors and patients. He was also charged with fraud schemes. Now, a patient who filed a complaint with the state’s dental board before Arizona’s Family aired the story about the dentist is coming forward.

Jinger Wolfe said Dr. Gold sold her Invisalign trays for $3,500. But instead of straightening her teeth, the trays cut up her mouth. “The first tray I put in had sliced my gums up. It sliced my cheeks, I was bleeding a lot,” she said.

Wolfe said alarms started going off when he abruptly contacted her regarding the treatment. “He called me and said, ‘I am canceling your treatment. This is not working; I’m canceling it for other patients, too,’” she said. Wolfe claimed the dentist offered her teeth whitening instead of a refund.

She contacted Invisalign, who told her they had no record of her trays. Then, a different doctor confirmed it and gave her the real ones. “I feel like I got duped, straight up scammed, and it’s crazy to me because you never really think it can happen to you. It’s a very nice office in Scottsdale,” said Wolfe.

The Arizona Dental Board is holding a meeting about Dr. Gold on May 12. “Based on everything he’s charged with, if that’s true, he should not be practicing and the only thing I’m asking for is my money back,” said Wolfe.

