Man stabbed to death near Phoenix Sky Harbor; manhunt for suspect underway
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called out to a stabbing around 10:30 a.m. near SR-143 and Washington Street, a short driving distance from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While details are extremely limited at this time, authorities confirmed that the victim, identified only as a man, had a critical injury after being found under a bridge and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.
Police are actively looking for the suspect and have sectioned off a large portion of the area as the investigation and manhunt continue. Check back for updates.
