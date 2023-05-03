110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man stabbed to death near Phoenix Sky Harbor; manhunt for suspect underway

Phoenix police sectioned off a large portion of the area around the SR-143 & Washington Street...
Phoenix police sectioned off a large portion of the area around the SR-143 & Washington Street following a deadly stabbing.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to a stabbing around 10:30 a.m. near SR-143 and Washington Street, a short driving distance from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. While details are extremely limited at this time, authorities confirmed that the victim, identified only as a man, had a critical injury after being found under a bridge and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.

Police are actively looking for the suspect and have sectioned off a large portion of the area as the investigation and manhunt continue. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Clements said he had nothing to do with Celis’ death.
Convicted murderer faces retrial in 2nd Tucson girl’s death
Arizona man falls victim to SRP scam
A driver was killed when a semi truck slammed into an overpass pillar on I-10 and caught fire...
Section of I-10 closed after truck driver killed in fiery semi crash near Willcox
Gilbert kindergarten teacher surprised with Silver Apple award