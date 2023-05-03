Jaime’s Local Love: Slices on Mill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Slices on Mill is an ASU icon that’s been serving up slices for more than 25 years. By patrons and students alike, it’s known as THE late-night spot by bar patrons and students alike--staying open till 3 a.m. on weekends.

Slices on Mill is an Arizona State University student, faculty, and parent favorite in Tempe.

The pizza joint opened in Tempe in 1998 under a different owner so when that owner was ready to sell in 2018, two devoted employees joined forces to buy Slices and continue its legacy. Nate Cruz took over pizza-making operations and Judy Krause, the original restaurant’s accountant, took over the books. Nate admits he loves making pizzas and the creativity it offers. At Slices on Mill, their pizza selection is vast with more than 20 varieties to choose from like gyro pizza, loaded potato pizza, Old Bay chicken pizza, BBQ Chicken, mac and cheese pizza, and the Arizona pizza which features jalapeno, refried beans, and chorizo.

Note from the author: try it! it’s delicious! All of the dough and sauce are made in-house with the freshest and finest ingredients available. Slices on Mill is very involved in the community-- offering deals for ASU students and faculty, teaming up with nearby bars and restaurants for charity events, and holding dine-and-donate nights for ASU groups.

ADDRESS: 11 E. 6th St. Tempe, AZ 85281

PHONE: (480)-590-0511

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @slices_on_mill

