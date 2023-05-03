Jaime’s Local Love: Go Paddle AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two identical twin brothers from Peoria have side-by-side businesses at Pleasant Harbor Marina. Jared Sutter owns Go Paddle AZ, a kayak and stand-up paddleboard rental company. Jared’s twin brother is Capt. Clint Sutter owns Go Sail AZ, a Lake Pleasant sailing school. You may remember that Go Sail AZ was featured on Local Love years ago! Their parents have been sailing the Caribbean for the last few years and just moved back to AZ. They help guide evening kayak tours for Go Paddle AZ. This is a Valley family that loves the water!

Jared first bought a kayak in 1997 when he graduated high school. He says he always loved the quietness and practicality of paddling. The kayak gave him the ability to explore further and says some of the best hiking is only accessible by kayak! He created Go Paddle AZ to serve his community with an affordable and fun fitness activity! Paddling gets people outside and active. No pool? No boat? No problem!

Go Paddle AZ prides itself on friendly customer service, safety, and top-quality equipment. Kayak and Paddleboard (SUP) rentals are every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Walk-ins are always welcome. Go Paddle AZ offers kayak tours and #trashtag Lake Clean-up opportunities. Follow their social media for event dates.

ADDRESS: Pleasant Harbor Marina - 8708 W. Harbor Blvd. Peoria, AZ 85383

PHONE: 602-904-0519

$7/vehicle lake entry fee with courtesy shuttle from the main parking lot to the marina and back.

Instagram: @gopaddleaz

Facebook: Facebook.com/GoPaddleAZ

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.