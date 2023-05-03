110 ° Day Contest
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested, KCTV reports.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted her and also shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

