How you can weigh in on proposed water rate increases in Phoenix

Director of the Water Services Department says it would be a $2 monthly increase for the average customer
Your water bill could go up as the Valley deals with a historic drought.
By Whitney Clark
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you live in Phoenix your water bill may be getting more expensive. As inflation hits you and your family, it’s also impacting the city’s water services department which has led to a proposed rate increase.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: City of Phoenix considering changes in water rate, increases for taxpayers.

Starting this week you’ll get a chance to weigh in on the proposal. The City of Phoenix Water Services Department is kicking off a series of public meetings so you can get your questions answered and have your voice heard. Here is the list of the upcoming meetings:

  • Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m. - Paradise Valley Community Center, 17402 N. 40th Street, Phoenix.
  • Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m. - Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E Devonshire Ave., Phoenix.
  • Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m. - Maryvale Community Center, 4420 N 51st Ave., Phoenix.
  • Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m. - South Mountain Community Center, 7050 S 24th St, Phoenix.
  • Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. - Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix.

The department is proposing a series of increases to your bill that would begin in October 2023 at 6.5% with an additional increase in March, then a 13% increase in March 2025. Troy Hayes, the director of the department, says that would be an additional $2 each month for the average customer. And for the first time ever if you don’t conserve water, you could even see a $4 surcharge.

Hayes says inflation is at play here and their costs are going up to treat and buy water, so it’s costing more to get it to your taps. “Our chemical costs are going up, our personnel costs going up,” he told Arizona’s Family this week. “...as well as electricity and other things.”

Here is where you can get help paying your bill or weigh in if you can’t make it to the meetings.

The Phoenix City Council is expected to make a decision at the end of June.

