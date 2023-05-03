110 ° Day Contest
Happy Hour Spots: STK serves up high quality eats at good price

It is quite easy to know what you’re going to spend since they offer $3, $6 and $9 food happy hour categories.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -I wasn’t expecting this place to have a very affordable happy hour since they serve up $160 dry-aged Tomahawk steaks, but boy was I wrong! STK Steakhouse has a killer happy hour that happens Monday-Friday 3-6:30 p.m. and reverse Sunday-Thursday 10 p.m.-close. It is quite easy to know what you’re going to spend since they offer $3, $6 and $9 food happy hour categories. In the $3 tier you can get an oyster, tater tots or falafel and chili tahini.

Some STK Happy Hour options
Some STK Happy Hour options(STK Steakhouse)

The next level offers a bit more for $6. How about a small salad and fries for $6, or Wagyu meatballs for the same price? Nice! A short rib quesadilla runs $6, and the same for vodka-cured cucumber and salmon stilettos. Moving up a notch, $9 will fetch you a Japanese A5 Wagyu taco, beef tartare, popcorn chicken, calamari or shrimp cocktails. What I love about their happy hour is that you are getting high-quality food at a great price. And while the weather is cool, be sure to check out their rooftop! An evening happy hour at sunset is sure to hit the spot. Happy eating!

7134 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale Happy Hour 3-6:30 p.m. Mon-Fri, 10 p.m.-close Sun-Thu

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

