Fraudsters using new trick to make old utility scam more believable

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chet Hopper is busy driving for Uber and Lyft. He’s racking up more trips than usual, trying to make up for the $1,300 he lost to an alleged fraudster.

It started with a phone call from someone claiming to be from SRP. “They said [my electricity] was scheduled for shut off that day and I needed to get it taken care of right away,” Hopper told On Your Side. “It put me in a little bit of a panic. I can’t have the electricity turned off and lose the food in my refrigerator and then pay for a reconnect fee, but turns out I paid for all that and then some anyway.”

The fraudster then sent a text message with a bar code where Hopper could supposedly pay the utility balance at Walgreens. Then there was a second bar code. “I made the first payment for the $321, and they said that the bar code had timed out in their system and I needed to go and do it again, but I’d be reimbursed within 48 hours,” Hopper said. “Then they said, ‘Well, you were supposed to pay a security deposit, and so I had another Walgreens barcode, $300.” In all, Hopper made four transactions. “Turns out that was like a prepaid credit card that I’m just putting money on for these individuals,” he said. When he got home, Hopper said he looked at his real bill and immediately realized what had happened.

“It happens more often than we would like it to, especially around summertime and especially around holidays,” said Shon Mack, a supervisor in the residential contact center at SRP. “We have Memorial Day and July 4th coming up. Scammers take advantage of people being preoccupied and call with that sense of urgency that, ‘Hey if you don’t make that payment right now, the power is going to be disconnected.’”

According to Mack, SRP made a change to how customers can pay their real bills. Fraudsters quickly changed their tactics to make the old utility scam more believable. “Recently, we have done away with all of our pay centers, and we now have 500 retail locations where customers can make payments,” Mack said. “A lot of those retail locations use bar codes and so scammers are texting bar codes to customers just to have that sense of, ‘Hey, this is legit. Please make this payment.’ But it’s not.”

Hopper filed a police report and reported the fraud to Walgreens and SRP. “You see the stories of other people being suckered into these kinds of things and you feel for them and just hope it doesn’t happen to you. Didn’t work out so well for me, but maybe the next person will be able to catch it,” he said.

If you receive an urgent call about a utility being turned off, slow down the conversation and verify the information. “We do place outbound calls to customers if the account is eligible for disconnection, but we don’t demand payment and we also don’t demand that the payment be made through a payment channel such as Zelle or CashApp or Bitcoin or MoneyPak cards,” Mack said. SRP said that of you receive a phone call like that, hang up and call the company’s 24/7 contact line at 602-236-8888. That way you can check the full status of your account and verify that everything is in order. You can also check the status online!

