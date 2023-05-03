110 ° Day Contest
Fountain Hills woman mourns fiancé killed in crash caused by alleged undocumented migrant

A man was killed while driving on Highway 87 by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month.
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Fountain Hills family is fractured by a deadly drunk driving crash. Troopers arrested undocumented immigrant Hilario Ortiz-Cruz for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Investigators said on April 8, around 8 p.m., Ortiz-Cruz lost control of his Ford F-150, went into oncoming traffic on SR-87, and hit Harly Sellers.

Sellers later died at the hospital two months before his wedding day with Hannah Rose. “One thing that tears me up the most is our boy Karter is one year old. He loved Karter the most, and knowing that he won’t ever see him again, that’s what hurts me the most,” said Rose. Sellers leaves behind two children.

Rose said Sellers was the love of her life, a person well-known in Fountain Hills and easy to be around. She said his loss is especially difficult with their one-year-old son. Rose says she hopes Ortiz-Cruz is punished for what he did. “I find comfort in knowing that this person has to wake up every day and he is where he is because of what he did to Harly. So his situation right now, I think his situation is a terrible one, he lost his freedom because of what he did to my fiancé,” said Rose.

Ortiz-Cruz was deported in 2013 and came into the country illegally in 2016. He had minor injuries and is currently in ICE custody. If you would like to help Sellers’ family, click or tap here.

