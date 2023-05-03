110 ° Day Contest
Fantastic weekend temps with some mid-80s thru Sunday around Phoenix metro

Another round of wind is on tap for Arizona today. Cooler temperatures are ahead for the rest of this week.
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows around 68 degrees, which is 2 degrees above our average this time of year. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures right where they should be, around 90 degrees. We have a low approaching our state that will continue to pick up the winds this afternoon and again tomorrow.

This area of low pressure will also cool things down nicely over the next few days, so get outside and enjoy it. Our temperatures tomorrow will drop in the upper 70s to the lower 80s for Thursday. It will stay very nice this weekend as well, with highs in the mid 80′s Friday thru Sunday.

Next week high temperatures will return to the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday.

