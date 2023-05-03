110 ° Day Contest
Family, friends of woman found murdered on Phoenix trail ask for help solving case

Arizona’s Family is streaming a 1:30 p.m. news conference where the family is expected to share more information
Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club.
(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The investigation into the murder of Lauren Heike continues four days after she was found dead on a popular Phoenix trail. Now Heike’s mom and friends are sharing additional information in hopes the case can be solved.

Heike’s body was found Saturday morning on the Reach 11 trail near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. Police said the 29-year-old had injuries and “obvious signs of trauma” but didn’t elaborate on how they believe she died or if a weapon was used.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police released surveillance video of a person of interest. The short clip shows a person with a dark complexion running in the area of the crime, and police believe that person may have info related to the case.

Heike was a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

