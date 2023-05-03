Family, friends of woman found murdered on Phoenix trail ask for help solving case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The investigation into the murder of Lauren Heike continues four days after she was found dead on a popular Phoenix trail. Now Heike’s mom and friends are sharing additional information in hopes the case can be solved.

Heike’s body was found Saturday morning on the Reach 11 trail near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. Police said the 29-year-old had injuries and “obvious signs of trauma” but didn’t elaborate on how they believe she died or if a weapon was used.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police released surveillance video of a person of interest. The short clip shows a person with a dark complexion running in the area of the crime, and police believe that person may have info related to the case.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Heike was a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

