CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

