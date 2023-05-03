Baby badly burned, 2 other family members hurt in early morning house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) –- An infant is one of three seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says around midnight early Wednesday, fire crews responded to a house fire near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Firefighters arrived and encountered flames coming from inside the home.

Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to put it out. Three family members were inside the house and were able to get out before the fire arrived, but not before suffering some injuries. Capt. Keller says an infant is in critical condition with first and second-degree burns while a young girl and a man in his 30s suffered smoke inhalation. All three were rushed to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt during the incident. Investigators are currently at the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

