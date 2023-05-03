110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Baby badly burned, 2 other family members hurt in early morning house fire in Phoenix

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) –- An infant is one of three seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says around midnight early Wednesday, fire crews responded to a house fire near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Firefighters arrived and encountered flames coming from inside the home.

Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to put it out. Three family members were inside the house and were able to get out before the fire arrived, but not before suffering some injuries. Capt. Keller says an infant is in critical condition with first and second-degree burns while a young girl and a man in his 30s suffered smoke inhalation. All three were rushed to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt during the incident. Investigators are currently at the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Legacy Cares, Inc., which runs the venue formally known as Bell Bank Park, filed Chapter 11...
Legacy Park owners file for bankruptcy; venue is now for sale in Mesa
Company behind Legacy Park in Mesa files for bankruptcy
Rudy Gomez, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Phoenix officer suffered ‘horrific’ injuries during attack, police union says
Police union says officer was brutally attacked in downtown Phoenix