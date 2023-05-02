Woman identified in fiery, deadly crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the woman who died in a fiery crash on the north end of the city Monday afternoon.

Officers had been called out to 14th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 1:45 p.m. for a head-on crash. When they arrived, one of the drivers, now identified as 41-year-old Crystal Conover, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle caught fire. The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators say Conover was driving into oncoming traffic eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit a truck. Detectives believe Conover was in a family argument and one other crash just before this deadly wreck. Details on possible impairment are still unclear. An investigation remains underway.

