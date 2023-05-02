110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman identified in fiery, deadly crash in north Phoenix

It's unclear if impairment played a role in the deadly crash.
It's unclear if impairment played a role in the deadly crash.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the woman who died in a fiery crash on the north end of the city Monday afternoon.

Officers had been called out to 14th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 1:45 p.m. for a head-on crash. When they arrived, one of the drivers, now identified as 41-year-old Crystal Conover, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle caught fire. The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators say Conover was driving into oncoming traffic eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit a truck. Detectives believe Conover was in a family argument and one other crash just before this deadly wreck. Details on possible impairment are still unclear. An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

Meagan Brown says she is leaving the profession after 12 years of teaching.
Arizona breaks ground on tiny homes for teachers amid worsening educator shortage
A Waymo EV that caught fire was placed inside an environmental dumpster filled with wet sand.
Crews in Phoenix, Tolleson fight separate fires involving electric cars
File photo of Legacy Park, formerly known as Ball Bank Park.
Legacy Park owners file for bankruptcy; venue is now for sale
Evictions are back to 2019 levels for Maricopa County.
Number of eviction filings in Maricopa County remains strong