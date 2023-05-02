110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
Illinois highway reopens after dust storm crashes kill 6
Tyler Kihano has gone viral for his 3-point shots. (KCAL, KCBS, ELI GOLDSTEIN, INSTAGRAM,...
Man with Down syndrome becomes viral basketball sensation
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
Tyler Kihano has gone viral for his 3-point shots. (KCAL, KCBS, ELI GOLDSTEIN, INSTAGRAM,...
Man with Down syndrome becomes viral basketball sensation