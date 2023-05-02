110 ° Day Contest
Tourists following GPS directions mistakenly drive SUV into harbor, witnesses say

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their SUV.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their SUV mistakenly ended up in the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their SUV.

The passenger was able to escape through their window, but bystanders had to jump in the water and pull the driver out and carry her up the boat ramp.

Good Samaritans say the tourists misunderstood GPS directions to a manta ray excursion, and their GPS led them straight into the harbor.

“I think they just must’ve taken their eyes off the road for a second, and I think everyone is a bit shocked because we saw this car go straight into the harbor. And it took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn’t seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car,” said Christie Hutchinson, a witness to the incident.

Tow crews pulled the fully submerged SUV out of the water. Sources said no one was hurt in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

