110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tony nominations: It’s reckoning time for a crowded Broadway

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in...
FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway has taken audiences to fascinating places this season, from a female-led retelling of the events of 1776 to the enlightened land of Camelot and from a lifeboat bobbing in the Pacific Ocean to a prison in Georgia just before World War I.

On Tuesday, all those places and more will be hoping to attract many more visitors with a coveted Tony Award nomination. “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele and last year’s Tony-winner Myles Frost from “MJ” will announce the list. Even a nomination can lure uncertain patrons.

There are few certainties, but critical musical darling “Kimberly Akimbo,” with Victoria Clark playing a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, is likely to earn one of the prized best new musical nods, as should “Some Like It Hot,” a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

Likely nominations in the play category are Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, and “Fat Ham” James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set at a Black family’s barbecue in the modern South. Also in shoo-in territory is “Prima Facie,” which deals with sexual assault and the failure of the legal system to reckon with it.

Two jukebox shows will hope to earn nominations for best new musical — “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,” a stage biography of the sing-songwriter who has had dozens of top-40 hits, and “& Juliet,” which reimagines “Romeo and Juliet” and adds some of the biggest pop Max Martin hits of the past few decades.

This was a Broadway season that had two well-received Stephen Sondheim revivals — “Sweeney Todd” with Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban and a star-studded “Into the Woods,” which are both up for musical revivals. Another likely entry in that category is “Parade,” a doomed musical love story set against the real backdrop of a murder and lynching in Georgia in pre-World War I.

Andrew Lloyd Webber gave audiences a new show — the frothy and widely panned “Bad Cinderella” — even as he bid farewell to his long-running “The Phantom of the Opera.” And there was a lush revival of “Camelot,” this time with Aaron Sorkin reinventing the 1960 King Arthur musical.

Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration from New York City’s United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. It is her second-straight stint as host.

CBS and the streaming service Pluto TV will partner to present “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a 90-minute pre-show of live content, including the first round of awards.

Broadway had some very serious works this season, like the new plays “Cost of Living” and “The Kite Runner” and revivals of “Topdog/Underdog” and “Death of a Salesman” led by Wendell Pierce. A revival of “Parade,” about the lynching of a Jewish businessman starring Ben Platt, was well-received.

The season had an element of the fantastical in a puppet-heavy adaptation of the lifeboat book “Life of Pi,” satire in “The Thanksgiving Play” and pure silliness in “Shucked” and “Peter Pan Goes Wrong.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
Vehicle crashes into school bus, caught on camera
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
4 people found fatally shot in small Mojave Desert community