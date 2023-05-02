110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Snowmelt causes septic system issues in northern Arizona

Hundreds of residents in northern Arizona are experiencing septic tank issues due to snowmelt.
Hundreds of residents in northern Arizona are experiencing septic tank issues due to snowmelt.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents in northern Arizona are continuing to deal with problems from this year’s winter weather and record-breaking snowfall. Hundreds of residents in Flagstaff’s rural neighborhoods are reporting septic issues due to snowmelt backing up their systems. Some have even seen their septic systems flood multiple times as snowmelt continues to drench the Earth.

The Arizona Daily Sun spoke with septic cleaning companies that are keeping busy, clearing out tanks full of snowmelt. “We’ve been slammed with tons and tons of tanks just flooding out,” said Crista Bonaparte, co-owner of Busy B Septic Cleaning. “We’re pulling out tanks that have like 1,000-gallon capacities, we’re pulling out 2,500 gallons because as we’re pumping, water is just pouring back in.” The company says they have pumped between 75-100 systems for homes that have been experiencing runoff issues.

According to the Arizona Daily Sun, septic cleaning companies have helped residents around Mountainaire, Baderville, Locket Ranches, and Munds Park near Flagstaff. Visiting homeowners in Munds Park also told the Arizona Daily Sun that they’ve considered going home and returning once the area is dry. Others said they’ve decided to move in with friends in Flagstaff or stay in a motel until the ground dries again.

The overflowing of septic tanks has also impacted the area’s water wells, bringing bacteria such as E. coli and brown water coming out of faucets. Homeowners need to buy bottled water and have their well water tested regularly. The Arizona Daily Sun says that as things dry out and septic systems stop flooding, dilution will solve most of the contamination issues.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

Police say Rodriguez has a violent criminal history and was also previously arrested in Texas...
Domestic violence suspect accused of torturing, drowning girlfriend’s kitten in Mesa
There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids,...
Cinco De Mayo celebrations in Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal...
Report: Chris Paul likely out for Suns in Games 3-5 against Nuggets
The suspect hasn't been found.
Road rage shooting at Phoenix intersection leaves man hospitalized