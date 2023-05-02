110 ° Day Contest
Second fake gas worker arrested for attacking, robbing Peoria homeowner, police say

Investigators didn’t say where or how Gibson was found.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a second man has been arrested for pretending to be a gas worker and robbing a man at a Peoria home several weeks ago. Officers took 25-year-old Jarrad Gibson into custody at a Peoria hotel on Friday, following the previous arrest of 32-year-old Garrison Peters.

On April 17, officers say Peters picked up Gibson and the two drove to the victim’s house near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. The two showed up wearing construction vests and told the victim there was a gas leak in the area. Court documents say he repeatedly told the two he didn’t have gas when Peters swung open the door, hitting the man. Both men forced their way inside and Gibson started punching the victim repeatedly, police said. Gibson then taped the man’s mouth before the two began stealing handguns, shotguns and rifles. They also took off with the victim’s phone, $3,400 in cash and his truck, investigators said.

He was booked on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of...
After the robbery, Peters met up with Gibson near 91st Avenue and Yucca Street to put the stolen item’s into Peters’ vehicle, and Gibson abandoned the victim’s truck. On April 20, police took Peters into custody at a Glendale apartment after matching his vehicle to one captured on surveillance video where the victim’s truck was found.

On April 26, detectives spoke to an informant who was talking to Gibson about the robbery. Court documents say Gibson sent a screenshot of a news article to the informant, telling him to look up the robbery and to delete the conversation. On Friday, the informant told investigators Gibson asked him to buy a hotel room, and the two agreed to meet up at the Days Hotel off 91st and Grand avenues. Members of Peoria SWAT team arrived at the hotel, and Gibson was taken into custody. In an interview with police, Gibson said he didn’t do anything and denied being involved in the armed robbery, investigators said.

Both men have extensive criminal history. Police say Peters is a gang member and was last released from prison in 2022 on disorderly conduct charges. Gibson also has a record dating back to 2015 for charges including burglary, theft and drug possession. Peters and Gibson were booked on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft and first-degree burglary.

