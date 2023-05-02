Road rage shooting at Phoenix intersection leaves man hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a road rage shooting at a Phoenix intersection ended with a man hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers arrived near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he was driving in the area when he got into an argument with another driver, investigators said. During the argument, the suspect fired several shots at the man’s truck, hitting him. However, the driver took off and hasn’t been found.

No description of the suspect or his vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

