110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Road rage shooting at Phoenix intersection leaves man hospitalized

The suspect hasn't been found.
The suspect hasn't been found.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a road rage shooting at a Phoenix intersection ended with a man hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers arrived near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he was driving in the area when he got into an argument with another driver, investigators said. During the argument, the suspect fired several shots at the man’s truck, hitting him. However, the driver took off and hasn’t been found.

No description of the suspect or his vehicle has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

Hundreds of residents in northern Arizona are experiencing septic tank issues due to snowmelt.
Snowmelt causes septic system issues in northern Arizona
Police say Rodriguez has a violent criminal history and was also previously arrested in Texas...
Domestic violence suspect accused of torturing, drowning girlfriend’s kitten in Mesa
There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids,...
Cinco De Mayo celebrations in Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal...
Report: Chris Paul likely out for Suns in Games 3-5 against Nuggets